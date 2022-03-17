Ferndale group seeks help for badly injured dog

The Detroit News

An animal welfare group in Oakland County is seeking help for a dog found badly injured this week.

The canine, named Lil Funyun by the group, "was discarded on the side of the road in a chip box and left to suffer," Ferndale-based Bark Nation reported on its Facebook page. "Alone. In agonizing pain. With broken bones protruding from his little tiny legs."

Detroit Animal Care and Control officials alerted the group about the puppy on Wednesday night. Bark Nation transported him to Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in Bloomfield Hills.

"While we commonly rescue dogs at the worst times in their lives, this one has us screaming for answers," the group said Wednesday. "How? How can you leave a puppy, screaming in pain, to suffer alone? How did your heart not shatter into a million pieces? How did this even happen?"

In an update Friday, Bark Nation said veterinarians determined his extensive injuries were from bite trauma.

"They also determined due to the necrotic tissue and condition of the leg, that this injury did not happen yesterday," the group said. "Our team is heartbroken for this little guy and truly cannot understand how someone could allow a puppy to sustain injuries like this, and then discard them on the side of the road. We’ve promised lil Funyun his days will only get better from here on out, and that he has SO many incredible people rooting for him."

The dog remains on pain medication and faces a leg amputation as early as Friday, the group said.

"Your continued donations and good vibes for our little fighter are so, so appreciated," officials wrote.

Bark Nation accepts donations through its Facebook page.