Whitmer kidnap-plot trial resumes with questioning of FBI agent

Grand Rapids — The second week of the trial against four men accused of plotting to violently kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer opened Thursday morning with a shakeup to the jury and debates over evidence.

After a case of COVID-19 among a “critical” participant put the trial on hold for three days, proceedings resumed on Thursday with a missing juror, who indicated she was ill with a non-COVID condition. U.S. District Chief Judge Robert Jonker said the court was unable to reach the female member of the jury. She was eventually replaced with one of the six alternates.

The hearing then began with defense attorney Joshua Blanchard’s cross-examination of witness Christopher Long, an FBI special agent assigned to monitor defendant Barry Croft. Long’s testimony brought to light more details about Croft’s ties with militia members across the country. The cross-examination also went over the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Croft.

According to Long, the federal agency was tipped off in April 2019 with conversations between Croft and Texas militia leader KC Massey, but the formal investigation was not opened until October of that year.

Long said Croft's communications and social media activity at the time included “very violent comments” and “direct threats to law enforcement.” The rhetoric against law enforcement also entailed Croft saying he wanted to put them on trial and hang them.

Attorneys on both sides focused extensively on a July 2020 meeting in Peebles, Ohio, that brought together militia members from multiple states.

At the meeting, the group was planning to kick Croft out because they believed he wanted to act quicker than they did. Instead, the FBI encouraged informant Jennifer Plunk to keep Croft in the group so agents could maintain a line of access to Croft; they worried he could act alone if he was cast off.

“They believed he was way more violent than what they wanted to do at that time. They all wanted to do violence but Mr. Croft wanted to do it right now,” Long explained of the group’s souring view on Croft at that time. According to Long, the other group members at the Peebles meeting were scared Croft would get them "locked up and arrested" before their own preferred timeline of action was “set in stone.”

Blanchard questioned the decision to allow the violent movement to stay instead of trying to stop the violence.

“You directed Mrs. Plunk to try to keep Mr. Croft in a group with people you thought were violent, correct?” Blanchard asked.

“The entire group was violent. Mr. Croft was violent as well,” Long said before acknowledging that Blanchard was correct, they had encouraged Plunk to keep Croft in play.

Later, responding to questions from prosecutor Nils Kessler, Long explained that the FBI wanted to keep the group intact so they could have access to all of the members and be able to discern if certain individuals were more violent or planning an attack.