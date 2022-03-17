Temperatures to surge to 70 today, but return to reality will be quick

The Detroit News

Temperatures in lower Michigan on Thursday will have people thinking green — and not just because it's St. Patrick's Day. The surge of warmth, in some areas reaching 70 degrees, will bring reminders of spring.

Southeast Michigan likely will be warmest, with temperatures expected to top 70 in places such as Howell, Adrian, Pontiac, Ann Arbor and Detroit. West and mid-Michigan areas such as Big Rapids, Alma and Grand Rapids have forecasted highs around 65 degrees.

Temperatures across the state will be about 20-25 degrees higher than normal, according to the National Weather Service, though lakeshore areas will be cooler.

A quick return to normal is expected, however.

"Clouds will thicken through the day as the front approaches and may see some isolated showers or sprinkles during the evening," the weather service says.

Then, chilly and rainy weather will settle in Friday through Saturday.

"Totals from Friday afternoon through late Saturday night are forecast to generally range from 0.50 to 0.75 inches, though some localized amounts near 1 inch will be possible mainly south of I-69," the weather service says.

The forecast Friday and Saturday call for rain and temperatures in the 40s. But Sunday will make a rebound, with mostly sunny skies likely and temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s across southern Michigan.