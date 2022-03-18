Deadline for state college scholarships extended to May 1

Prospective college students who want priority consideration for Michigan financial aid programs have extra time to apply, state officials announced Friday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that students have until May 1 to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, to be considered for the Michigan Competitive Scholarship, a need and merit-based scholarship up to $1,000, and the Michigan Tuition Grant, a need-based grant up to $2,800.

The deadline previously was March 1.

“We must work together to help Michiganders pursue their potential by lowering the cost of higher education so they can get the skills they need to land good-paying jobs,” Whitmer said in a statement. “The FAFSA opens the door to countless scholarships and other forms of financial assistance ... I encourage every student to complete this application to ensure they receive every penny possible to help pay for a college education and set themselves up for long-term success.”

In addition to state scholarships, FAFSA forms help students apply for other grants, scholarships and other forms of financial assistance to help lower the cost of higher education.

Whitmer's statement said FAFSA submissions received before May 1 are given priority consideration for the Michigan Competitive Scholarship and Michigan Tuition Grant.

Students who wait to complete their FAFSA after the new May 1 extended deadline may not receive all the financial aid they could have been entitled to receive, she added.

"Completing the FAFSA should be on top of everyone’s list when applying for college financial aid,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “We are hopeful this deadline extension will help families who have been faced with challenges. Please do not delay and complete this free application today.”

To get started, go to fafsa.gov.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com