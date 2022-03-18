Whitmer supports suspension of 6% sales tax on fuel

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday backed a suspension of Michigan's 6% sales tax on fuel, a proposal that may hit a blockade in the state House where the speaker has signaled his opposition.

Whitmer's announcement came a day after she repeatedly avoided questions regarding her position on a sales tax suspension, and shortly after the GOP-led Legislature gave some of the final approvals to a separate proposal that would suspend the state's 27-cent excise tax on fuel.

Whitmer has signaled she'd veto the GOP-led Legislature's gas tax proposal, but in a Friday statement supported a separate plan floated by Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, that would roll back the state's 6% sales tax on fuel — a savings of about 24 cents per $4 gallon. It's not clear how long the proposed suspension would remain in place.

Whitmer also has asked Congress to consider lifting the 18-cent federal tax on gasoline.

"A short-term pause is a fiscally-responsible action we can take that will provide drivers relief at the pump right now — not next year — while also protecting funding for road repairs and saving tens of thousands of good-paying construction jobs," Whitmer said in a statement. "While I am open to negotiating on alternative proposals, I will not support legislation that jeopardizes road repairs, construction jobs, or funding for local schools."

The majority of Michigan's sales tax revenue goes toward schools, but Ananich has argued the sales tax on gasoline has already brought in enough revenue in the first five months of the fiscal year that schools were likely to be held harmless if the sales tax were lifted. If they weren't, the hole could be backfilled with general fund surplus, he said.

“I look forward to meeting with Republican and Democratic leaders next week to negotiate on our shared priorities," Whitmer said in a statement Friday. "I’ll work with anyone to help Michiganders get more for their money. Let’s get this done.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, has supported a permanent removal of the sales tax on gasoline, noting there's a large enough surplus in the School Aid Fund to fund the loss of dollars for multiple years.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth, through a spokesman, has opposed a sales tax suspension on fuel because it would mean lower savings — should gas prices remain flat or dip — than a suspension of the flat 27-cent fuel tax suspension for residents hit hard by weeks of $4-a-gallon gas prices and growing inflation.

"Only reason to do this instead is to provide fewer savings for drivers and keep more $ in government," Wentworth's spokesman Gideon D'Assandro said on social media Friday.

The competing 27-cent fuel tax suspension approved by the Legislature would backfill about $725 million in revenue lost by a six-month pause to the state's 27-cent fuel tax.

The 27-cent fuel tax suspension is expected to save the average driver about $75 over six months based on driving habits form 2019, according to a Senate Fiscal Agency analysis.

The House has yet to send the gas tax proposal to Whitmer's desk. The bill failed to get enough support in the Senate to gain immediate effect, meaning it wouldn't take effect until 90 days from the end of session, which usually ends in September.

Michigan's gas prices average $4.18 a gallon as of Friday, down from a $4.26-cent per gallon high last week but up from an average $3.37 a gallon a month ago, according to AAA data.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com