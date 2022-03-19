Michigan communities where 'stealth omicron' cases have been detected

The Detroit News

Ninety-nine cases of the BA.2 omicron subvariant have been detected in 21 Michigan counties and the city of Detroit.

The Metro Detroit counties of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb, and Washtenaw County lead the state in what are being called "stealth omicron" cases.

Here is a breakdown of the state's cases:

•Wayne 19

•Oakland 15

•Washtenaw 15

•Macomb 13

•Ingham 8

•Kalamazoo 5

•Kent 3

•Barry 3

•City of Detroit 2

•Houghton 2

•Livingston 2

•Saginaw 2

•Berrien 1

•Calhoun 1

•Lapeer 1

•Leelanau 1

•Marquette 1

•Midland 1

•Monroe 1

•Oceana 1

• Ottawa 1

•St. Clair 1