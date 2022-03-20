Why Michigan's public record requests will be easier to pay for

State departments are expanding payment options for public record requests from cash or check only to credit card under new directives last week from Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Nessel announced Wednesday that her office would soon accept online credit card payments for Freedom of Information Act requests, and Whitmer followed up Friday with her own directive requiring all state departments to adjust their systems to accept credit card payments for public record requests.

“This executive directive furthers transparency and openness in state government, making it easier for any Michigander to access department records,” Whitmer said in a statement announcing the change.

Whitmer touted on Friday her efforts early on in her term to make the FOIA process more "user-friendly," but was silent on her unfulfilled campaign pledge to open her own office to public record requests.

Whitmer said her directive to state agencies would take effect immediately, and Nessel expected the credit card option in her office to be available by the end of April.

Nessel noted her efforts to take credit card payments were initiated by her former spokeswoman Kelly Rossman-McKinney, who tried to address the issue after she learned media had to drop off checks during the pandemic. Rossman-McKinney died last year of cancer.

“She spent her entire career advocating for journalists and government transparency, and this change is all credit to her," Rossman-McKinney said. "It’s my hope the online transactions provide an easier avenue to securing responsive records under FOIA.”

Barrett added to Young Gun program

The National Republican Congressional Committee last week designated state Sen. Tom Barrett as a Young Gun, recognizing his race as among the most competitive U.S. House contests in the midterm elections.

The Young Guns program requires candidates to meet specific goals for fundraising and communication in their districts.

Barrett, a Republican from Charlotte, is aiming to challenge two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin this fall in the new 7th District, which covers Livingston, Shiawassee, Ingham and Clinton counties, nearly all of Eaton County and slivers of Oakland and Genesee counties.

Slotkin, the top fundraiser in the Michigan delegation, flipped a GOP district in 2018 and represents one of only five districts nationwide that former President Trump won in 2020.

“The newest candidates to the list show how we plan to take back the House by holding their Democrat opponents accountable for the disastrous policies we have seen from the One Party Democrat Rule of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement to The Hill.

