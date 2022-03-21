Michigan police, fire agencies fight fast-food chains to find workers

Michigan public safety officials are struggling to fill open positions in a market where job-seekers can earn as much money flipping burgers or stocking shelves as they could arresting suspects, patrolling cellblocks or running into burning buildings.

Statewide, police and fire departments, sheriff's offices and the Michigan Department of Corrections are shorthanded. The situation has emerged at least in part because they are competing with private companies for workers in a sparse labor market fueled in part by a national workplace exodus during the pandemic that's been dubbed "The Great Resignation."