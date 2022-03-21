Snyder, other Flint defendants must testify in civil trial, but scope to be defined

A federal judge on Monday denied motions to quash subpoenas to testify for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and others criminally charged in the Flint water crisis case in a civil trial underway involving the city's engineering consultants.

But U.S. District Judge Judith Levy set a Friday hearing when the attorneys representing the governor, former top Snyder aide Richard Baird and others could argue about the scope of their waiver of their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during civil litigation testimony, but she indicated it "will be narrowly construed.”