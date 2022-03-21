Lapeer County mobile home fire leaves 4 dead, police say

Dryden Township — Four people have died in a fire at a mobile home in Lapeer County.

The blaze started about 5 a.m. Monday in Dryden Township.

Police and firefighters remain at the scene, and are not releasing much information at this time. The said the home is in the Victoria Meadows mobile home community.

The township is about 52 miles north of Detroit and about 8 miles west of Almont.

Footage from WXYZ-TV channel 7 showed significant damage to a home in the development, with damaged structures on either side.

The Associated Press contributed.