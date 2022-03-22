Bond for Clinton Co. man accused of shooting at state police set at $4M

A Michigan man accused of shooting at state police troopers Thursday in Clinton County is being held in jail on a $4 million bond, officials said.

Corey Michael Galesk, 34, of Saint Johns was arraigned Monday in 65-A district court in Saint Johns on multiple charges in connection with the incident, including 10 counts of assault with intent to murder, 10 counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, eight counts of resisting arrest, two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and two counts of maintaining a drug house, Michigan State Police said.

A judge set his bond and scheduled his next court date, a probable cause conference for March 30.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for assault with intent to murder, up to two years for each felony firearm charge, up to two years for each resisting arrest charge, up to four years for each marijuana possession charge and up to two years for each of the maintaining a drug house charges.

State police said the charges stem from a shooting at about 2:10 p.m. March 17 at a home in the 6000 block of Old US-27 near West Price Road in Olive Township. The township is about 13.5 miles north of Lansing.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police's Third District Special Investigation Section were called to the location after a shooting that involved troopers, according to authorities.

They said troopers had gone to the home with a felony warrant to arrest a 34-year-old Saint Johns man. As they made contact with the suspect, he fired a gun at the troopers, officials said.

Troopers returned fire and struck the suspect, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No troopers were injured.

Detectives obtained a warrant to search the house and summoned the bomb squad when they learned the suspect may have had explosives in his home. Police found no explosives.

A 34-year-old woman who also lives at the home was arrested on an unrelated warrant, state police said. She was later identified as Keely Marie Glass.

Investigators said Glass was arraigned Monday in 65-A district court on multiple charges, including eight counts of resisting arrest, two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and two counts of maintaining a drug house.

A judge set her bond at $75,000 and scheduled her next court date for March 30.

Officials said four troopers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave according to agency policy.