West Michigan boy, 3, dies after being struck by tractor

Associated Press

Blendon Township — A 3-year-old western Michigan boy died after being struck by a tractor in Ottawa County, police said.

After the boy was hit by the tractor around 3 p.m. Monday at a farm, first responders were dispatched to the scene but, despite their efforts, the boy died, the county sheriff’s office said.

Police said the tractor that struck the boy was being driven by a 21-year-old man.

The fatal accident remains under investigation. The boy's name has not been released by authorities.