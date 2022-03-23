1 dead in truck vs car crash on WB I-94 in Ypsilanti Twp.

One person is dead after a crash early Wednesday between a car and a semi-truck on Interstate 94 in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers with the state police's Brighton Post are on the scene of the crash, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on westbound I-94 at Grove Street.

Witnesses told troopers a semi-truck traveling west on I-94 was cut off by another vehicle. The truck swerved to avoid a collision but struck a vehicle that was parked on the freeway's right shoulder.

Troopers said the occupant of the parked vehicle died at the scene and they continue to investigate why it was on the shoulder.