Break-in by punk rock fans shut down 4 pipelines across Michigan

As a group of young, punk rock-loving environmentalists live-streamed their break-in at a Tuscola County valve station in the fall, Enbridge Energy shut down not one but four Michigan pipelines and alerted police to a second potential disturbance at a key mid-Michigan terminal, according to police records.

The company estimated, at a minimum, it lost $10,000 due to the forced closure of its lines for several hours on Oct. 19, according to police records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.