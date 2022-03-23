Investigation into Lapeer Co. mobile home fire that killed 4 continues

Dryden Township — Authorities continue to investigate the cause of a fire Monday that killed four people in a mobile home in the Lapeer County community of Dryden Township, they said Wednesday.

They also said the Lapeer County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to confirm the identities of the four victims.

"Incidents of this nature can be time-consuming as we await facts," the Dryden Township Police Ddepartment said in a statement Wednesday. "The families of possible victims in this tragedy have asked for privacy as they grieve the loss of lives."

There are no updates at this time, it also said.

Dryden Township fire Chief Mark Hagemeister told reporters Monday that 911 calls came in about 5:07 a.m., reporting the fire. When firefighters arrived minutes later, they found the home fully engulfed, he said.

The home was located in the Victoria Meadows mobile home community, north of Main Street and east of North Mill Road.

Officials said Monday the victims are believed to be an older woman, possibly in her 80s, a younger woman in her 30s and two youths, possibly teenagers.