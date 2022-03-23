Whitmer kidnap plotter provides insider's view of violent conspiracy

Robert Snell and Kayla Ruble

The Detroit News

Grand Rapids — Kidnapping Gretchen Whitmer was designed to spark a second Civil War and spur militia groups in other states to commit similar crimes, the government’s star witness testified Wednesday during the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan's governor.

Convicted plotter Ty Garbin, 26, of Hartland Township provided a vivid view of the alleged kidnapping conspiracy during the trial's eighth day in federal court in Grand Rapids, telling jurors accused plotters were angered by restrictions imposed during the pandemic and the loss of constitutional rights.