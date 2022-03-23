Monroe police search for man who tried to set fire to a building Tuesday

Monroe — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who tried to set fire to a business Tuesday morning.

Officials said it's the second such incident at the building in a week.

First-responders were called at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to the location of Hassett Title at 33 East Front near South Monroe for a report of a fire. The caller told dispatchers flames could be seen coming from the first floor of the building.

Firefighters extinguished the flames before they could reach the floors above, which are occupied apartments, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man threw a rock through a window and lit a fire inside the front office. The incident was captured by a security camera.

Police said it is highly likely it was the same person responsible for a threat made against the building and company the previous week.

In that incident, a man put an envelope in the door during business hours claiming its contents will kill everyone inside the building. He said if it didn't, the bomb in the building would, according to authorities.

Officers contacted the FBI to help with the investigation into the threat. They were able to determine the envelope didn't contain any harmful substances and no explosives were found in the building after a sweep.

Investigators said it appears the man's threats of violence are escalating in severity.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect should call the Monroe Police Detective Bureau at (734) 243-7517.

