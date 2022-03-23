Muskegon woman dies after her car crashes into school bus

Associated Press

Spring Lake Township — A Muskegon woman died after her car rear-ended a school bus in west Michigan, police said.

The 47-year-old woman's car collided Tuesday afternoon with the rear of a Grand Haven Area school bus on U.S. 31 in Ottawa County's Spring Lake Township, police said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the woman died from her crash injuries, but the school bus driver was not injured and there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

Police said the school bus driver was slowing down for a traffic backup and the woman motorist didn’t have time to avoid the crash.