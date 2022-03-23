Storm with hail, wind gusts moving into Metro Detroit

The Detroit News

The National Weather Service has issued a strong thunderstorm alert for portions of Metro Detroit.

Doppler radar was tracking the storm that was moving northeast at 40 mph with winds in excess of 30 mph.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured items.

Fans attending the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena should seek shelter, the weather service advised.

The storm was expected near Dearborn at 6:15 p.m., downtown Detroit around 6:20 p.m., Grosse Pointe around 6:30 p.m., and Metro Beach Metropark Marina and St. Clair Shores around 6:45 p.m.

Algona and New Baltimore should see storm effects around 7 p.m., the weather service said.

Other areas that could be affected include Melvindale, Gibraltar, New Boston, Rockwood, Harper Woods, Westland, Grosse Pointe Shortes, Ecorse, Grosse Pointe Woods and Woodhaven.