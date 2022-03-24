Flint 4-year-old shot in hand Wednesday after getting unsecured gun

A 4-year-old in Flint is recovering after being shot in the hand Wednesday, officials said.

Flint police officers and Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1200 block of Alvord near Fenton and West Atherton in Flint for a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

They found a child with a gunshot wound inside the home.

A preliminary investigation revealed the 4-year-old accessed an unsecured pistol and fired the shot.

Medics took the child, who is listed in good condition, to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police recovered the weapon and arrested the child's 24-year-old mother for reckless discharge of a firearm-causing injury and second-degree child abuse.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Flint Major Case Unit at (810) 237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez