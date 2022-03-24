Flint school board president loses post after alleged assault of treasurer

The Flint Community Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday to remove its president from her position after she allegedly assaulted a fellow member during a meeting hours earlier.

Treasurer Laura MacIntyre accused Danielle Green of attacking her during a 10 a.m. meeting of the Finance Committee of the Whole at the administration building, the district said in a notice.

MacIntyre sought medical treatment and police were notified, Charis Lee, an attorney representing the board, told The Detroit News. Police officers responded after they were called, she said.

During the emergency session at 6 p.m., when board members approved increasing security at meetings and ousted the president, assistant board secretary Chris Del Morone noted MacIntyre was left bloodied and bruised.

MacIntyre did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

MacIntyre told the board during the emergency meeting that she couldn't understand why Green was not immediately arrested.

She said the incident was "unprovoked and I did not do anything to precipitate the attack and I did not do anything to defend myself in any way, shape or form."

Several members noted the significance of the attack.

"It wasn’t right. I didn’t like it. And I did my best to restrain it and to stop it," Trustee Allen Gilbert told MacIntyre. "It wasn’t good enough (to stop the alleged attack). You did not deserve it ..."

Green did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday night or attend the emergency meeting at the Accelerated Learning Academy auditorium where MacIntyre and the rest of the board voted to oust her as leader.

The meeting was called "to discuss how to keep Board members and the public safe in open meetings and discuss security implementation or other appropriate measures," district officials said.

The panel cannot remove Green from the board itself since she is elected, Lee told them.

The board voted to have vice president Joyce Ellis-McNeal replace Green for the remainder of her term, which ends in January 2023.

Another board member, Carol McIntosh, was named Ellis-McNeal's replacement.

Some residents who addressed the board supported removing Green as president.

"Nobody should be brutalized like that, especially when there are parents and children in the building," Claudia Perkins-Milton told them. "This is just ridiculous."

In a letter to the community Wednesday, school district Superintendent Kevelin Jones said he couldn't detail the incident but "we remain committed to the safety of all members of our school community."

"I want to assure families that we will remain focused on our mission to provide a high-quality education to our scholars," Jones said. "We remain committed to serving as a key support structure for our families who we are privileged to serve."