MICHIGAN

Lightning strikes Ann Arbor home, igniting fire, authorities say

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
View Comments

Wednesday's severe weather brought wind, heavy rain and also produced a lightning strike that sparked a fires at a Washtenaw County home, officials said.

Crews were called to the 2500 block of Bunker Hill in Ann Arbor around 4:50 p.m., the Fire Department said on its Facebook page.

Firefighters found that lightning had hit the house, igniting a blaze on the gas meter and in the attic, according to the post.

Crews responded Wednesday after lightning struck the home on Bunker Hill, sparking a blaze.

"For lightning strikes, it is common to have multiple fires ignited," department officials wrote.

The crews quickly extinguished the flames; no injuries were reported.

"Due to great work by crews, a significant amount of the structure and contents were saved," the Fire Department said.

Authorities estimated damage from the incident totaled about $150,000.

View Comments