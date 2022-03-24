Lightning strikes Ann Arbor home, igniting fire, authorities say

Wednesday's severe weather brought wind, heavy rain and also produced a lightning strike that sparked a fires at a Washtenaw County home, officials said.

Crews were called to the 2500 block of Bunker Hill in Ann Arbor around 4:50 p.m., the Fire Department said on its Facebook page.

Firefighters found that lightning had hit the house, igniting a blaze on the gas meter and in the attic, according to the post.

"For lightning strikes, it is common to have multiple fires ignited," department officials wrote.

The crews quickly extinguished the flames; no injuries were reported.

"Due to great work by crews, a significant amount of the structure and contents were saved," the Fire Department said.

Authorities estimated damage from the incident totaled about $150,000.