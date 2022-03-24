Mackinac Bridge closed to traffic due to weather, officials say

The Mackinac Bridge has been closed to all traffic due to weather conditions, officials said.

They said motorists are being told to drive no faster than 20 mph as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop.

Personnel are stationed at both ends of the bridge to provide further instructions.

Weather conditions in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are reported to be a mix of precipitation, including freezing rain. Temperatures at midday are right at the freezing mark.

"A light wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain will be possible across the outlook area into this evening," the National Weather Service at Gaylord says in a hazardous weather advisory. "Mainly snow will fall north of M-32, with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow in areas to the south."

Officials said they are monitoring conditions along the bridge and will reopen to traffic when conditions improve.