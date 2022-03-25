Mackinac Bridge closes again due to icy conditions

The Detroit News

The Mackinac Bridge is closed again Friday, a day after icy conditions with freezing rain and snow forced its closure Thursday for more than 12 hours.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said there is no timetable for when it may reopen this time.

Weather conditions in northern Michigan early Friday show temperatures in St. Ignace and Mackinaw City right around the freezing mark, though there hasn't been much precipitation.

Falling ice from the bridge is an annual concern in winter months.

On Thursday, the bridge closed around 11 a.m. and reopened after midnight.