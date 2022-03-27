Michigan State Police close Upper Peninsula highway after multiple cars go into ditch

Munising – Michigan State Police closed a portion of an Upper Peninsula highway on Sunday morning after lake-effect snow and high winds caused slippery pavement and whiteout conditions, leaving numerous vehicles in a ditch.

East and westbound M-28 lanes were closed between Marquette County and the Munising city limits in Alger County, police said at 10:40 a.m. on Twitter.

The National Weather Service posted an advisory discouraging motorists from traveling in Alger, Luce and northern Schoolcraft counties through Sunday evening. It predicted additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 centimeters).

Confidence is increasing that a strong low pressure system will track through the Upper Great Lakes region late Tuesday night through early Friday, according to the weather service. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain, and stronger winds will be possible with this system.

The system is expected to affect the following counties: Keweenaw; Ontonagon; Houghton; Baraga; Marquette; Gogebic; Iron; Dickinson; Menominee; Delta; Schoolcraft; Alger and Luce.

Folks looking to travel Tuesday night through Friday are advised to continue monitoring subsequent forecast packages from the weather service, and to ensure storm drains are clear and be prepared for power outages.

Associated Press contributed.