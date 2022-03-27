University of Michigan names long-time dean as its new provost

University of Michigan School of Dentistry Dean Laurie McCauley will become the university's second most senior academic officer.

The board of regents on Thursday approved McCauley's appointment as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the recommendation of interim President Mary Sue Coleman.

“Our university will greatly benefit from Dean McCauley’s proven leadership skills, depth of experience, and demonstrated commitment to teaching, discovery and higher education,” Coleman said.

McCauley's 13-month appointment is effective May 6. She currently earns $547,892 annually and will be paid $570,000 in her new role.

Besides serving as dean of the UM dental school since 2013, McCauley has served as chair of the health sciences deans council and as academic co-lead on the planning efforts for the university’s next major capital campaign.

The provost is the chief academic officer and is responsible for collaborating with the president on academic priorities and allocating funding.

She arrives as UM is beginning a search for a new president. The board of regents fired former UM President Mark Schlissel in January after regents said a series of emails showed an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

UM faced a wave of sexual assault scandals during oustedSchlissel's tenure that past victims say reflects the attitude of neglect by leadership.

McCauley succeeds Susan Collins, who is departing UM in May to become president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Collins stepped into UM's provost position in 2020 amid the departure of Martin Philbert, the former provost who left the university amid sexual misconduct allegations. UM in 2020 agreed to pay $9.25 million to eight women who said they were victimized by Philbert.

