Crews rescue adult, child from frigid Lansing-area lake

Associated Press

Meridian Township, Mich. – An adult and child have been rescued from a frigid Lansing-area lake.

Rescue teams were called to Lake Lansing about 9 a.m. Tuesday and saw the two in the water, according to Meridian Township fire officials.

The teams donned ice water rescue suits and pulled them from the lake. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A kayak was found in the area of the rescue. No other details were released Tuesday.