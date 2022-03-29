'Messy' storm expected to bring ice, snow to most of Michigan overnight

A "messy" mix of snow and sleet is expected for much of Michigan Tuesday night with a winter weather advisory in effect for nearly the whole state through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

About the only portion not facing an advisory for some part of the overnight hours and Wednesday morning is extreme southwest Michigan, including Benton Harbor east to Coldwater.

Ice and snow

The system is arriving from the Central Plains and moving northeast, according to Sara Schultz, a meteorologist with the weather service in White Lake Township.

For southeast Michigan, from 8 p.m. Tuesday, mixed precipitation will change over to freezing rain during the evening and overnight, according to the weather service.

Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch are expected for the counties of Wayne, Oakland, Monroe, Livingston, Washtenaw and Lenawee.

"A burst of snow and sleet moves into the area west of US-23 by 8 p.m. and then spreads southwest to northeast across metro Detroit and the northern suburbs," said the weather advisory.

The weather service cautions drivers that slick roads could impact the Wednesday morning commute. The advisory is in effect in southeast counties until 10 a.m.

The storm is expected to impact Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Shiawassee and Genesee counties after 10 p.m., and, from midnight until noon Wednesday, the advisory will be in effect in Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac, Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb counties.

It will be a sloppy day in northern Michigan, as well. From early Wednesday morning and until 2 p.m., the following cities in northern Lower Michigan will also be impacted: Mancelona, Gaylord, Grayling, Mio, West Branch, Tawas City, Standish and Charlevoix.

Brief burst of warmth

Temperatures in the upper 30s during the day Tuesday will drop to below freezing at night in Metro Detroit, Schultz said, but Wednesday will be significantly warmer as southerly winds move through the region. Highs in southeast Michigan are expected in the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

It will be short-lived, however. The end of the week and the weekend are forecast to return to chilly days and cold nights, though mainly dry.

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi