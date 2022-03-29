Tree trimmer falls 60-70 feet to his death in Oceana County, police say
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
A commercial tree trimmer fell to his death Tuesday in west Michigan, state police said.
The Lansing-based worker had been at a home in Claybanks Township in Oceana County when he fell an estimated 60-70 feet around 12:34 p.m., investigators said in a statement on Twitter.
Despite life-saving efforts, the 60-year-old Ovid man was pronounced dead at the scene, MSP said.
"Foul play is not suspected and it appears that it is a tragic accident," officials said.
Troopers were helped by Grant Fire/Rescue, Life EMS, Oceana County Victim Services
and the Oceana County Medical Examiner's Office.
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration also helped and involved in the investigation.