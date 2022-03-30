Wind advisory in effect for SE Michigan; gusts expected up to 50 mph

The Detroit News

A wind advisory is in effect for southeast Michigan until Thursday afternoon and could lead to power outages, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory is in effect from midnight to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The advisory covers the counties of Midland, Bay, Huron,Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe.

Winds of 20-25 mph are expected with gusts to 50 mph, the weather service said. Peak wind gusts are expected between 6 a.m. and noon Thursday.

The winds could blow unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs and some power outages could result, the weather service said.