Accused Whitmer kidnap plotter testifies as defense case begins in earnest

Daniel Harris, a Lake Orion man accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, became the first defendant on trial in federal court in Grand Rapids to testify in his own defense Thursday and denied joining the conspiracy.

Harris, 24, a Marine who served in Asia, was called to the witness stand during the 14th day of trial Thursday, one day after federal prosecutors rested their case in one of the country's most important prosecutions involving politics, allegations of domestic terrorism and violent extremism.

Harris is standing trial alongside Barry Croft, 46, of Delaware, Adam Fox, 38, of Potterville and Brandon Caserta, 33, of Canton Township. The group was arrested in early October 2020 and accused of hatching the plot due to distrust of the government and anger over restrictions imposed during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defense lawyers say there was no plot and that FBI agents and informants orchestrated the case.

“Did you conspire to kidnap the governor?” Harris’ lawyer Julia Kelly asked.

“Absolutely not,” Harris said.

In early testimony Thursday, Harris traced the roots of his involvement with some of the 14 people facing charges in state and federal court, a mix of antigovernment types, self-described patriots and members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia.

Harris described himself as a talented infantryman experienced at handling grenades and firing rocket launchers, skills that added military might to a group with varying skills.

His first contact with the group came online in a web forum Motor City Boogaloo. The Boogaloo is a loosely organized movement that brings together people with different ideologies, everything from the Black Lives Matter movement to white supremacists and antigovernment extremists, said Jon Lewis, a research fellow at the Program on Extremism at George Washington University.

Harris said he was approached online by Munith resident Joe Morrison, who is facing state charges in connection with the alleged kidnap plot. Later, on May 14, 2020, Harris met others during a protest outside the state Capitol.

During the protest, Harris met Dan Chappel, who was working as an FBI informant.

"We just talked about military backgrounds," Harris said.

Harris' lawyer moved chronologically through the next weeks, repeatedly asking him at several points whether he agreed to kidnap Whitmer. Harris repeatedly said no, including when asked if he agreed to conduct other attacks.

"Did you agree to storm the Capitol?" Kelly asked.

"No," Harris said.

“Did you agree to black-bag politicians?" the lawyer asked.

"No," Harris said.

He was questioned about attending a training exercise with other defendants in Cambria, Wisconsin, in July 2020, practicing raiding a makeshift "shoot house" and trying to build explosives with Croft.

“It failed,” Harris said.

“Did you agree to kidnap the governor in Cambria?” Kelly asked.

“Absolutely not,” Harris said.

“Did you agree to storm the Capitol of Michigan?” the lawyer asked.

“No,” he said.

“Did you believe the shoot house was a mock-up of the governor’s house?” Kelly asked.

“No,” Harris said.

“Did you believe it was a room in the Capitol?” the lawyer asked.

“No,” he said.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews