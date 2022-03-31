State expands lead services to all Benton Harbor homes

The Detroit News

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding its lead abatement services to all homes in Benton Harbor, state officials announced Thursday.

“Our goal is to assess every home in Benton Harbor for the presence of lead hazards in not only drinking water, but paint, dust and soil to ensure those homes are lead-safe for families through abatement services,” said state health department Director Elizabeth Hertel.

Home lead services are offered to any housing unit, rental or owner-occupied, connected to the Benton Harbor water supply, regardless of age.

There are no household income requirements, and the services are available to single and multi-family residences. Owners of rental properties are required to participate in cost-sharing for services, state officials said in a statement.

“This is important and much-needed progress for the people of Benton Harbor,” Mayor Marcus Muhammad said. “The additional funding from the state and the program expansion help us do even more to protect the health and safety of every Benton Harbor resident.”

Free lead abatement services were previously available to pre-1978 homes occupied by a child under age 19, a pregnant resident enrolled in Medicaid, homes occupied by a child under age 6 or a pregnant resident whose household income was low/moderate.

The funding for the program is part of $36 million in supplemental funding in a deal reached between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature in December, the health department said.

In-home lead investigation services can include environmental investigations to identify lead in paint, dust, soil and drinking water hazards. Sequential water sampling to identify lead in drinking water and testing of non-household components such as toys, dishes, furniture will be offered, according to the release.

Lead abatement services include full abatement services for lead in paint, dust, soil and drinking water hazards.

Pre-2014 bathroom and kitchen faucets used for potable water will be replaced regardless of water sampling results, state officials said.

City of Benton Harbor residents can apply by filling out and mailing an application available online or by calling 866-691-5323.

The Environmental Protection Agency recommended in February that state officials continue to keep Benton Harbor residents on bottled water as it is in the process of removing all lead service lines in the city.

Whitmer said she wants the pipe removal finished by spring 2023.