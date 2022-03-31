Ex-bank manager sentenced for stealing Social Security benefits from dead customer's account

A former JPMorgan Chase Bank branch manager charged with stealing Social Security Administration benefits from a dead customer's account was sentenced Thursday to nearly three years in federal prison, officials announced.

Jeffrey Piecka, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington on theft of government funds and identity theft charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed last year, Piecka was a JPMorgan branch manager in Genesee County from 2008 to 2013 but lost his job when supervisors determined he falsified documents.

The Midland man had learned about the sparse activity associated with the account of a Michigan resident who died in 2007, investigators said.

Piecka eventually "manipulated the bank account to create online account access for himself, and he proceeded to withdraw significant sums of money from the account by various means, including by making online payments to credit card companies, a utility company, his apartment complex, and his car lender," officials said in a statement Thursday.

In all, his scheme led to stealing $169,967 in government benefits from the bank account, according to the release.

There were more than 300 transactions involving the account between May 2012 and June 2020, authorities reported in the criminal complaint.

“The defendant was in a position to safeguard bank customers’ accounts, and he abused that trust," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "It is also important to remember that stealing from the government is stealing from the taxpayers that fund that government. The sentence today reflects the seriousness of this offense."

Piecka was ordered to repay restitution to the Social Security Administration.

“This sentence holds him accountable for his criminal actions,” said Gail Ennis, inspector general for the SSA. “My office will continue to work with SSA to identify improper payments to deceased persons. I thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecuting this individual and protecting the integrity of SSA programs.”

Court records show Piecka entered a plea agreement in December.

In a filing last week, his attorney, Sanford Schulman, sought a shorter sentence.

He argued Piecka had a clean record and "was facing significant financial pressure when he came upon a dormant account and began withdrawing funds."

"Financial pressures can often cause ordinary good people to make irrational decisions," Schulman wrote. "... Jeffrey Piecka felt financially responsible for his ex-wife and children and when he came upon a dormant account he made the unfortunate decision to transfer those funds to pay his family court obligations. The monies were never used for his own personal needs and he currently has more liabilities than assets."

Schulman added his client "has gone through a considerable change since he was charged with this offense. He has focused on his family, his job and his family. His reputation has been severely impacted and his children refuse to see him because of this conviction."