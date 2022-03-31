Man shot, killed while trying to break into west Michigan home, police say

A man was shot and killed after allegedly trying to break into a Kent County home early Thursday, officials said.

Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office were called just after 12 a.m. Thursday to a home on 108th Street SW near Wilson in Byron Township for a report of a shooting, they said. Byron Township is about 14 miles south of Grand Rapids and about 161 miles west of Detroit.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man armed with a gun tried to break into the house and was shot by the home's owner while he tried to forcibly enter.

Deputies found the burglary suspect near the home and rendered first aid, but he was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials said the deceased was a 39-year-old man from Middleville. Investigators said they found no connection between the homeowners and the suspect.

They said they believe the man was involved in two overnight vehicle thefts and attempted to steal a car on 108th St.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125 or call the Silent Observer anonymous tip line at (616) 774-2345.