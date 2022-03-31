$26,000 reward offered for tips in Monroe arson

Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Thursday announced a $26,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in an arson this month at a Monroe business.

A blaze erupted on the first floor of Hassett Title at 33 East Front around 6:30 a.m. March 22.

Authorities reported a man threw a rock through a window and lit a fire inside the front office. The moment was captured on security footage police released last week.

Firefighters extinguished the flames before the fire reached the upper floors and its apartments. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said on March 14, a bomb threat was left at the business.

A man placed an envelope in the door during business hours claiming its contents would kill everyone inside the building or a bomb in the building would, authorities reported.

Officers alerted the FBI to help investigate. They found no harmful substances or explosives.

Anyone with information can anonymously leave tips with Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.