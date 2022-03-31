Suspected drunk driver crashes into MSU's Sparty statue

Michigan State University's famous bronze Sparty statue proved his mettle Thursday after a suspected drunken driver took his best shot.

Officers with the university's Police and Public Safety department were called at about 4 a.m. Thursday to the location of the statue near Beal and Kalamazoo streets on campus for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

They found the driver of the vehicle had fled, but they located a suspect later. The suspect was not injured. Officials said the man is not affiliated with the university.

Police arrested the man, whom they suspected was highly intoxicated, and he was taken to Ingham County Jail.

School officials evaluated the Spartan statue and found no indication of damage. The landscaping and area surrounding the statue sustained minor damage, they said.

Sparty is about 9 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 6,600 pounds.