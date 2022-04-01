Ann Arbor police seek tips in 2 home invasions near UM campus

Ann Arbor — Police are looking for information on who broke into a couple of homes on Church Street near the University of Michigan campus Thursday morning, officials said.

Ann Arbor police officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. to a home in the 400 block of Church, according to authorities.

Police said the home's resident was sleeping in the living room when he woke up to see a man entering through the front door. The man saw the resident and fled. Officials said nothing was reported missing.

At 8 a.m., police were called to a home in the 700 block of Church for another report of a home invasion. Investigators said the resident of the home exited the bathroom after taking a shower and saw someone leaving the house through the back door. The victim then discovered cash missing from a wallet.

The victims described the intruder as a short Black male, in his 30s, with dark, long curly hair. He was wearing a dark blue or green winter coat with either its hood up or a baseball cap. He was also wearing a red and white or American flag facemask, jeans and black shoes.

Officials said entry into the homes in both incidents was gained through an unlocked door.

Anyone with information should call the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at (734) 794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.