Girl, 17, wounded in shooting at mobile home near Grand Rapids

Gaines Township — A 17-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Thursday night at a home in the township, officials with the Kent County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a home on South Division south of 60th Street for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. The township is about 14 miles south of Grand Rapids.

Deputies found a teen who had been shot in the arm and two other people near the entrance of a mobile home community.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated for a gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition, officials said.

Initially, people who were at the scene told deputies that someone they didn't know shot the girl. Investigators said the information provided was limited and they were unable to establish the location of the crime scene.

Deputies canvassed the area and their investigation and further questioning revealed a group of teens was playing with a firearm at a home on North Kenbrook SE within the mobile home community when a bullet discharged and struck the girl in the arm.

The investigation is ongoing.