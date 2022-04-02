Mackinac Bridge closed due to icy condition. Other winter weather moving through the state

The Mackinac Bridge is closed due to falling ice, officials said in a tweet Saturday afternoon, the latest hazardous weather to sweep across the state.

It can be difficult to predict how long it will take for the ice to clear, so there is no timetable for reopening. Drivers are advised to avoid the area so maintenance vehicles can get through.

Falling ice is "good news as the sooner it falls, the sooner we can reopen, but still can't estimate how long the process will take," according to a tweet from the bridge's account. Ice was one-half an inch thick just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The bridge has closed for falling ice several times in the past few weeks as cold temperatures have stuck around. Near Mackinaw City, the National Weather Service called for it to remain cold with a light wind for the rest of the weekend, with a chance of snow both Saturday and Sunday night.

Rain is expected across much of the Lower Peninsula, according to NWS radar reports. It is largely expected to be light, but some spots could see heavier precipitation.

In metro Detroit, rain is expected before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, followed by a possible rain/snow mix. The National Weather Service office in Detroit predicts a high near 48 on Sunday, with clouds and winds near 9 miles per hour.

Expect clouds to continue into Monday, when showers are likely before 2 p.m., the weather service predicts. The week is expected to warm, with temperatures in the mid-50s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain is possible throughout the week, typically later in the afternoon.

