Mackinac Bridge reopens after closing for icy conditions

Authorities reopened the Mackinac Bridge Sunday after closing it due to falling ice.

There were no significant weather conditions affecting motorists crossing the bridge, the Mackinac Bridge Authority said Sunday. Status was listed as "All Clear, Have a Pleasant Trip!" on the authority website.

The bridge has closed for falling ice several times in the past few weeks as cold temperatures have stuck around. Near eastern Upper Michigan and northern Lower Michigan, the National Weather Service called for patchy fog with a low of 31 Sunday night and rain and light snow, and a high of 39 on Monday.