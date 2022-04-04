Ann Arbor high school students walk out of class in protest over mask mandate

A small group of Ann Arbor high school students walked out of class on Monday to protest the district's COVID-19 mask mandate.

Soren Nielsen, a 17-year-old junior at Skyline High School who organized the walkout, said about 15 students left their first-hour class, removed their masks and walked outside the school, holding posters and handing out fliers asking the district to discontinue its policy.

"AAPS pledged to follow the science and CDC guidelines. They've refused to follow the guidance," Nielsen said. "Schools around us no longer have masking. What are they doing that we can't do?"

Nielsen said the students returned to class and there were no problems as school liaison officers stood by.

"I am done with the masking and I don't want to wear it," Nielsen said.

District spokesperson Andrew Cluley said the district respects and supports the First Amendment rights of students to raise their voices and express their thoughts.

"These expressions should occur in a way that doesn’t cause a disruption or interfere with the orderly conduct of learning or school activities, per district policy," Cluley said.

"In holding the health and safety of our students and staff, and sustaining full staffing for in-school learning as critical priorities, the AAPS will continue with universal masking," he said.

Washtenaw County rescinded its countywide mask mandate on Feb 28. All Michigan counties have ended their emergency health orders on masks.

Local school districts like Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti Community Schools have enacted their own mask orders and some private schools have mask rules.

The state's largest district, Detroit Public Schools Community District, continues to require masks for students and staff.

"Yes, we are still masking indoors regardless of vaccination status," Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said. "We will review this week’s and next week’s infection rate numbers and if they remain low then we will lift the mask requirement."

jchambers@detroitnews.com