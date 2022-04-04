Rain and chilly temps persist, but snow is back for some in Michigan

The Detroit News

Winter isn't done with Michigan yet.

While temperatures will be just warm enough in southeast Michigan to keep precipitation Monday mostly as rain, much of the rest of the state likely will see some snowflakes.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for west and central Michigan, until noon for Muskegon, Kent, Ionia and Clinton counties and until 3 p.m. for Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Montcalm and Gratiot counties. Up to 3 inches of snow could fall.

"Generally, the dividing line between all rain and a mix of rain and snow looks to be from Grand Haven to around Kalamazoo/Battle Creek," the weather service says. "This line will move northeast this morning as warmer air pushes north ahead of the low."

Snow also is forecast for Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson couties.

Dense fog, with a rain and snow mix, is forecast for eastern Upper Peninsula areas and northern lower Michigan.

Rain and chilly temperatures will persist for much of the week across Michigan; anyone hoping for a lot of sunshine and some warm temperatures will have to wait until Sunday.