Shooting in Adrian involving sheriff's deputy under investigation

Michigan State Police are investigating a Sunday shooting in Adrian that involved a Lenawee County sheriff's deputy, officials said.

The sheriff's office requested the state police conduct the investigation into the incident, which happened at about 1:15 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, Adrian police requested assistance after reports someone had pulled a gun at a residence and fired shots.

The deputy was dispatched to help and found a suspect hiding in a vacant lot nearby, police said.

A shot was fired and the wounded suspect was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Officials said the deputy is a 31-year veteran of the office and he was not injured. They said he was put on administrative leave according to Lenawee County Sheriff's Office policy.

