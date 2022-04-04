Shooting in Adrian involving sheriff's deputy under investigation
Michigan State Police are investigating a Sunday shooting in Adrian that involved a Lenawee County sheriff's deputy, officials said.
The sheriff's office requested the state police conduct the investigation into the incident, which happened at about 1:15 a.m.
According to a preliminary investigation, Adrian police requested assistance after reports someone had pulled a gun at a residence and fired shots.
The deputy was dispatched to help and found a suspect hiding in a vacant lot nearby, police said.
A shot was fired and the wounded suspect was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Officials said the deputy is a 31-year veteran of the office and he was not injured. They said he was put on administrative leave according to Lenawee County Sheriff's Office policy.
