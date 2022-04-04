Dearborn police, fire probe house blaze deemed suspicious

The Dearborn police and fire departments are investigating after a fire engulfed the back of an Oakman Boulevard home Monday morning, the departments said in a press release.

Officers and fire crews arrived at the home at about 4 a.m. and found the rear of the house "fully engulfed in flames" before firefighters doused the blaze.

No one was inside at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

Though they have not determined the cause of the fire, police and fire officials consider it to be suspicious. They ask anyone with information about the blaze to contact the Dearborn Police Department. Crime Stoppers allows callers to leave anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

"Thankfully no one was injured as a result of this house fire and the Dearborn Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the flames without further property loss," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

"I implore anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity this morning to provide this information to investigators."

ckthompson@detroitnews.com