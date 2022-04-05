1 arrested in attack that left man with life-threatening cuts to neck in Monroe

Monroe — One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries to his neck and another is in jail accused of causing the wounds Monday, police said.

Officers were called about 10:30 p.m. to an area near West Third Street and Union for a report of a seriously wounded man, they said. They found the man with wounds to his neck they believe were caused by an edged weapon.

Police rendered aid and prevented further blood loss until medics arrived and took the victim to a hospital.

A couple of hours after detectives began an investigation, they developed a suspect, arrested him and took him to the Monroe County Jail to await charges.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Monroe Police at (734) 243-7509 or (734) 243-7524.