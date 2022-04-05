Airline flight delays improving, but cancellations persist for some

Flight delays and cancellations that waylaid travelers across the country last weekend are improving but cancellations continue, including in Detroit; a return to normal globally wasn't expected until mid-week, according to FlightAware.com.

There were 112 delays, both arrival and departures, at Detroit Metro Airport on Monday, as well as 23 cancellations.

Spirit Airlines on Monday canceled the most number of flights,17, 25% of its scheduled flights. Delta Air Lines delayed the most flights, 37, 10% of its flights. SkyWest Airlines canceled 29, 16% of its flights.

The spring break flight cancellations were caused by severe weather in the southeast U.S., airspace congestion and technology issues, some airlines told the Associated Press on Sunday.

Delays and cancellations were expected Tuesday and Wednesday across the globe, although flight schedules will return closer to normal in the U.S.

Early Tuesday, Spirit had canceled more than 100 flights from U.S. airports, mostly in the South. At Detroit Metro, just five flights — four with Spirit, one with Delta — had been canceled. There were 19 delays, mostly by carriers that fly into the South, where thunderstorms were moving through Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Airlines do not have to compensate stranded passengers, but they must provide them status updates within 30 minutes of learning about a change in a flight scheduled to depart within seven days, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Spirit Airlines canceled a Friday flight that was supposed to carry a Royal Oak family home from Orlando. The airline told them the earliest they could get them home was Tuesday, so the family spent an estimated $1,000 on a car rental, hotel and meals and 17 hours to make their way by road instead.

