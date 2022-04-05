Mackinac Island ferry loses steering with passengers onboard, Coast Guard says

Coast Guard and other officials were working Tuesday night to help a Mackinac Island ferry reported to have lost steering in the Straits of Mackinac.

Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry company's vessel Huron went adrift off Mackinaw City about 6 p.m. and was "drifting slowly with the current and in no danger of grounding," the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

The vessel had passengers aboard and was heading from Mackinac Island, according to the post.

The Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay, which had been breaking ice in the area, was called in to assist and tow the Huron, representatives wrote.

Meanwhile, a local commercial vessel was en route to transfer the passengers to St. Ignace, the Coast Guard said.

Star Line representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the wayward ferry.

The company, which launched in the late 1970s, had 12 vessels last year and daily service out of Mackinaw City and St. Ignace, according to its website.

The Huron is Star Line’s winter service vessel. Built in the 1950s, it has a reinforced steel hull able to break through Lake Huron ice and a capacity of 330 passengers, the company said.