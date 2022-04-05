Man beaten at Monroe Co. bar; police ID 6 as persons of interest

Six people have been identified as persons of interest in the beating of a Carleton man at a bar Saturday in Monroe County, police said.

Carleton Police Department officers responded to the Wolf's Den Bar on Monroe Street after receiving calls about several men assaulting a 35-year-old man, the department said in Facebook post Monday.

Witnesses said the man "accidentally bumped into another customer" who was wearing colors affiliated with the Iron Coffins Motorcycle Club. Other suspected club members started yelling at the man, who left from a different door after the incident.

Several suspected motorcycle club members followed and attacked him, police said.

The victim received 28 staples to close a head wound and has seizures, police said.

Police said the public helped them identify the persons of interest in a photograph apparently taken at the Wolf's Den.

