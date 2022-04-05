Man, woman injured in off-road vehicle crash in Gladwin County

A man and woman are in stable condition after the off-road vehicle they were riding in Gladwin County crashed Sunday, officials said.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources officers at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday responded to a call about the rollover crash and possible explosion at a state island west of the Adams Road and Island Lake Road intersection.

They found a man and woman with serious injuries, according to authorities, and their off-road vehicle engulfed in flames.

Officials said the man, 22, is from Saginaw County and the woman, 23, is from Midland County. They are not releasing their names at this time. Both were air-lifted to a Flint hospital to be treated for severe burns.

A third person, who has yet to be identified, was also injured while trying to help the two riders, officials said. He was taken to a hospital with burns he sustained while trying to remove the woman from the vehicle, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the first two victims were riding together on the same ORV. Before the rollover, they had been parked at a Gladwin County snowmobile trailhead with a group of friends.

Witnesses told officials the man and woman were riding on a 2020 Can-Am X3 side-by-side. The man was driving when he took the vehicle over a small dirt hill, they said. The ORV landed on its nose, flipped, overturned and caught fire.

Investigators said the driver crawled away from the vehicle, but the woman was in her safety harness and she had to be removed by others at the scene.

Officials said both riders wore safety harnesses, but neither had helmets. State law does not require riders of this type of ORV to wear helmets, they said.