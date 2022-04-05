Washtenaw deputies arrest 4 accused of leading police chase

Washtenaw County Sheriff's officials arrested four suspects Tuesday night accused of leading them on a chase that wound into Wayne County.

Around 6:15 p.m., county authorities were alerted about gunshots fired in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood, said Derrick Jackson, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description of one linked to the incident nearby and moved to pull it over, but the driver sped off, Jackson said.

With deputies in pursuit, the vehicle rushed toward Interstate 275, then to a rest stop near Palmer and Cherry Hill in Canton Township, where the four people inside jumped out and ran, Jackson said.

Multiple agencies responded to help find them; Michigan State Police established a perimeter near Lotz.

Three of the suspects were arrested by 7 p.m., while the fourth was apprehended about two hours later, Jackson said.

They remained at the Washtenaw County Jail late Tuesday.